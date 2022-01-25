4th Circ. Strikes Down Mountain Valley Forest Crossing

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (January 25, 2022, 8:01 PM EST) -- The Fourth Circuit on Tuesday struck down the federal government's approval for the Mountain Valley pipeline to cross a national forest in Virginia and West Virginia, at least until two agencies fix problems with their environmental review of the proposed project. For the second time, the Fourth Circuit vacated the "record of decision" issued by the Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Forest Service that allowed the pipeline to pass through the 3.5 miles of the Jefferson National Forest, including crossings at four streams. The unanimous three-judge panel said the agencies didn't properly analyze the pipeline's sedimentation and erosion impacts, prematurely...

