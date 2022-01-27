Chinese Co. Wants Nigeria To Pay $65M Arbitral Award

By Victoria McKenzie (January 27, 2022, 3:37 PM EST) -- A Chinese bottling company has asked a D.C. federal judge to uphold a $65 million award against the government of Nigeria over a joint venture to develop and operate a free trade zone in the West African nation. According to documents filed Tuesday in D.C. federal court, Zhongshan Fucheng Industrial Investment Co. Ltd. entered into a framework agreement with the southwest Nigerian state of Ogun in 2010 to develop a free trade zone that would promote trade between the two nations. In 2013, the parties entered into a new joint venture agreement for the development, management and operation of the zone....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS