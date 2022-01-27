Ex-V&E Gov't Contracts Vice Chair Jumps To McDermott

By Justin Wise (January 27, 2022, 2:59 PM EST) -- A former Vinson & Elkins LLP partner is moving to McDermott Will & Emery LLP to take the reins of the firm's government contracts practice. McDermott said Wednesday that Daniel Graham, who formerly served as the vice chair of Texas-based V&E's government contracts group, joined the firm this week as a partner in its Washington, D.C., office. Graham has practiced government contracts law for more than two decades — at V&E and Wiley Rein LLP — with a heavy focus on the health care and technology industries, something he said made a match with McDermott particularly appealing given its existing strengths...

