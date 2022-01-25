Kutak Rock Says Ex-Partner's Malpractice Claim Is Not Viable

By Sam Reisman (January 25, 2022, 9:32 PM EST) -- Kutak Rock has urged an Illinois state court to toss an ex-partner's legal malpractice suit alleging he was squeezed out of an adult-use cannabis venture, saying the missed opportunity to enter a license lottery is not valid grounds for a malpractice claim. In a motion to dismiss filed Friday in Chicago state court, the firm said Lance C. Tyson had only alleged that he had lost a chance to participate in a dispensary license lottery with a purported success rate of 1.2%. "A 1.2% chance, even if lost, does not establish a compensable injury proximately caused by the Kutak defendants' conduct,"...

