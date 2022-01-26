Attys Get $2.7M Of $12M Wells Fargo Mortgage Glitch Deal

By Emilie Ruscoe (January 26, 2022, 8:49 PM EST) -- Attorneys representing Wells Fargo home loan customers will receive a $2.7 million fee for their work on a class action over technical glitches affecting the bank's automated mortgage loan modification tools. U.S. District Judge Timothy S. Black approved the legal team's fee request in a Tuesday order that also finalized the $12 million dollar settlement deal Judge Black gave initial approval to in August. The multimillion dollar counsel fee is 22.7% of the total settlement sum, which is the percentage the attorneys asked for in a motion in early January. Judge Black also approved reimbursement of the lawyers' litigation costs, which...

