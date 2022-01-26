USPTO Sanctions 3 Cos. Over 'Fraudulent' TM Applications

By Madeline Lyskawa (January 26, 2022, 4:34 PM EST) -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has banned three companies from making future filings and terminated all their current submissions, claiming they made 5,500 fraudulent trademark applications as part of a scheme to defraud their own customers by using fake USPTO legal threats. In an order issued Tuesday, the USPTO said Pakistani software company Abtach Ltd. and Texas companies 360 Digital Marketing LLC and Retrocube LLC must face sanctions for their engagement in a widespread effort to defraud both the agency and trademark applicants via unauthorized counseling of applicants and by intercepting and altering their customers' communications with the USPTO....

