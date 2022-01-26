Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fla. Woman Says Loan Servicer Chasing Discharged Debt

By Rick Archer (January 26, 2022, 4:08 PM EST) -- Mortgage lender and servicer Newrez LLC is facing a proposed class action in Florida federal court by a woman who claims the company wrecked her credit rating while trying to collect on a mortgage that had been discharged in bankruptcy more than a decade ago.

In a complaint filed Tuesday, Florida resident Courtney Durham claimed Pennsylvania-based Newrez told credit agencies that her mortgage was 180 days past due and in foreclosure despite a bankruptcy court order discharging the debt.

According to her complaint, Durham filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in Florida in November 2008 and in March 2009 received a discharge of...

