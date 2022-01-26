Homebuilder, CFO Must Face SEC's Insider Trading Claims

By Katryna Perera (January 26, 2022, 5:05 PM EST) -- An Arizona-based mobile home company and its former chief financial officer will have to face an insider trading suit from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission after an Arizona federal judge denied their dismissal motions, finding that the SEC had adequately pled its claims. U.S. District Judge Susan R. Bolton said in her Tuesday order that the SEC has sufficiently pled that Cavco Industries Inc. has direct corporate responsibility for insider trading allegedly done by its former CEO, Joseph Stegmayer, and that the company's accounting controls were insufficient. She also denied a motion to dismiss from former Cavco Chief Financial Officer...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS