Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Vision Biz To Pay $3.5M For Violating Contact Lens Rule

By Jonathan Capriel (January 27, 2022, 4:19 PM EST) -- The Federal Trade Commission has inked a $3.5 million settlement with Hubble Contacts to end claims that the online company sent out lenses that did not match customers' prescriptions and paid for positive reviews.

Should the D.C. federal court approve the deal, Hubble will pay a $1.5 million civil penalty and $2 million in redress. As part of the deal, the company agreed not to provide anyone with contact lenses without first confirming their prescription with a doctor. Hubble also agreed to not misrepresent the status of people who have left reviews about the company.

The agency's Contact Lens Rule forbids...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!