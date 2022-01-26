Autonomy Founder Loses Bid To Delay US Extradition Ruling

By Richard Crump (January 26, 2022, 2:08 PM GMT) -- Mike Lynch has lost the latest stage of his legal battle against extradition to America, as a judge refused on Wednesday to give the U.K. more time to decide whether to send the tech entrepreneur to stand trial in the U.S. on fraud charges. The High Court has ordered the Home Secretary to decide whether to extradite Mike Lynch to America, where he is wanted on fraud charges over the $11.7 billion sale of his company to HP. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images) High Court Judge Jonathan Swift ordered Home Secretary Priti Patel to make a decision on whether to extradite Lynch to...

