Vale Says It Was Victim Of Elaborate Fraud In Mining Deal

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (January 26, 2022, 5:43 PM GMT) -- Brazilian mining giant Vale told the High Court on Wednesday that it is owed $1.2 billion in damages by an Israeli billionaire, who the company alleges fraudulently induced it into a corrupt iron ore deal in Guinea. Sonia Tolaney QC, representing Vale SA, told Judge Andrew Baker in opening arguments as a trial got under way that Vale was the victim of an "elaborate fraud" perpetrated by businessman Benjamin Steinmetz and his mining company BSG Resources, known as BSGR. Vale was induced to enter a joint venture agreement with BSGR to exploit iron ore deposits in the Simandou region of the...

