Digital Medicine Co Akili Valued At $1B Via SPAC Merger

By Benjamin Horney (January 26, 2022, 12:13 PM EST) -- Akili Interactive, a prescription digital medicine company that uses video games to treat issues including depression and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, will go public at a $1 billion valuation by merging with a special purpose acquisition vehicle, the companies said Wednesday, in an agreement shaped by three law firms. The agreement calls for Akili Interactive Labs Inc. to combine with Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I, or SCS, and the resulting entity will be listed on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "AKLI," according to a statement. The transaction implies an equity value of about $1 billion for the...

