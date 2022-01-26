PE Firms Say New $2.1B Aareal Bid Is 'Best And Final' Offer

By Benjamin Horney (January 26, 2022, 11:49 AM EST) -- Advent International and Centerbridge Partners said Wednesday that their increased takeover bid for Aareal Bank, worth roughly €1.86 billion ($2.1 billion), is as high as they will go, but at least one significant shareholder in the German lender is not happy with the terms. The updated go-private proposal for Aareal Bank AG sees Atlantic BidCo GmbH offering €31 per share, according to a statement, up from the €29 per share bid launched in November. According to Atlantic BidCo, which is led by Advent International Corp. and Centerbridge Partners LP and features additional co-investors, including the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, the...

