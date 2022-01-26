Kirkland-Led GTCR Clinches $2B Strategic Growth Fund

By Charlie Innis (January 26, 2022, 12:53 PM EST) -- Private equity firm GTCR LLC, guided by Kirkland & Ellis, said Wednesday it has closed its first strategic growth fund at $2 billion and intends to invest in smaller deals than its recent flagship fund. GTCR said it will use the strategic growth fund to inject about $50 million to $200 million in equity investments over time into businesses from four areas – financial services and technology, growth business services, health care, and media and telecommunications. The Chicago-based private equity firm raised capital for the new fund exclusively with investors that committed to its prior fund, GTCR Fund XIII. The strategic...

