Garanimals Brand Is Famous Enough In 'Manimal' TM Fight

By Tiffany Hu (January 26, 2022, 9:44 PM EST) -- Children's clothing company Garanimals scored a victory when an Oregon federal judge ordered the cancellation of a rival's trademark registration on "Manimal," finding the Garanimals brand to be famous due to "unsolicited media attention" from shows like "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." In an order issued Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Karin J. Immergut reversed the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board's dismissal of Garanimals owner Garan Inc. from opposing Manimal LLC's request to register the word "Manimal" as a trademark for men, women and children's apparel. The board had found that people weren't likely to be confused by the two names...

