Oil Co. Says Ecuador Has No Excuses In $393M Award Fight

By Clark Mindock (January 26, 2022, 5:06 PM EST) -- A Bahamian oil company has asked a D.C. federal court to enforce an entire $393 million arbitral award against Ecuador, arguing the country's attempts to chisel down the award through tax claims is a dubious and inappropriate strategy. Perenco Ecuador Ltd. told the court that a November ruling by Ecuador's tax courts that reopened the case had shown that the country's tax claims still needed to be litigated. The company said the alleged tax debts couldn't be used to reduce an arbitral award issued by the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes over the country's alleged seizure of more oil...

