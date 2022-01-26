Insurer Eyes Win In $1.7M Faulty Stucco Coverage Fight

By Hope Patti (January 26, 2022, 7:41 PM EST) -- Main Street America Assurance Co. urged a Pennsylvania federal judge to grant it an early win in a $1.7 million coverage dispute against a subcontractor accused of inadequately installing stucco in 34 homes, saying the claims are not covered under the provisions of its policy. In a motion for summary judgment filed Tuesday, Main Street said it has no duty to defend, indemnify or reimburse the subcontractor, Howard Lynch Plastering, or W.B. Homes, the homebuilder that subcontracted Howard Lynch Plastering for the stucco work on the suburban Pennsylvania homes, for the underlying claims and lawsuits stemming from construction defects because they do...

