Ex-NJ Judge Can't Explain Woman's Groping Claim To Panel

By Bill Wichert (January 26, 2022, 5:11 PM EST) -- A judicial ethics panel questioned a former New Jersey municipal court judge Wednesday about why a woman would allege that he squeezed her breasts in his law office when he claims he only inadvertently touched them on the sides, a discrepancy in their accounts that the retired jurist said was difficult to comprehend. During a Zoom hearing on an ethics complaint against Nino F. Falcone from the state's Advisory Committee on Judicial Conduct, committee member Edwin H. Stern posed that question after Falcone had disputed the woman's version of what transpired during their August 2019 encounter following a more than decade-long...

