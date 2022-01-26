Dolphins Coach Says Self-Infringement Dooms IP Suit

By Max Jaeger (January 26, 2022, 2:37 PM EST) -- A Miami Dolphins coach said Tuesday he can't be sued by a sports psychologist for tweeting a copyrighted motivational passage because the excerpt is itself an infringement on an earlier protected work from the same person. This is the motivational message tweeted by Dolphins defensive coach Gerald Alexander, which allegedly violated sports psychologist Keith Bell's copyright. (Court Documents) Keith Bell says Dolphins defensive coach Gerald Alexander violated his 2017 copyright on a one-page motivational passage about winning that originated in Bell's 1982 book "Winning Isn't Normal." But Alexander argued in a motion to dismiss that Bell can't allege violations of the...

