EPA's Enviro Justice Campaign Adds Inspections, Monitoring

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (January 26, 2022, 2:21 PM EST) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will take a much more aggressive stance toward polluting facilities in vulnerable communities, including increasing the number of surprise inspections and expanding air quality monitoring capacity, the EPA's leader said Tuesday. EPA Administrator Michael Regan announced the new measures after a trip through the South at the end of last year when he visited environmental justice communities in Mississippi, Louisiana and Texas. EJ communities are often low-income or predominately minority populations that live close to sources of pollution. The issue is a main focus for the EPA and the Biden administration more broadly. "Being on the...

