Elias Testified To Grand Jury In Sussmann Case, Durham Says

By Rachel Scharf (January 26, 2022, 3:19 PM EST) -- Former Perkins Coie attorney and Hillary Clinton campaign counsel Marc Elias testified to a grand jury as part of the special counsel's case accusing fellow ex-firm partner Michael Sussmann of lying to the FBI in the run-up to the 2016 election, according to Tuesday court filings. The revelation came in a filing by attorneys from the office of special counsel John Durham. They claim Sussmann hid his ties to the Clinton campaign when he met with then-FBI general counsel James A. Baker in 2016 about a purported "secret channel" between former President Donald Trump's company and a Russian bank. Durham's office...

