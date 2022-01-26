Glenn Agre Hires First Lateral Partner Since Its Founding

By Anna Sanders (January 26, 2022, 3:51 PM EST) -- Glenn Agre Bergman & Fuentes LLP has brought on its first lateral partner since the burgeoning New York litigation boutique's founding less than a year ago. Reid Skibell joined the firm's complex commercial litigation practice in New York this month from Harris St. Laurent & Wechsler LLP, another boutique in the city, according to Glenn Agre's statement Wednesday. Skibell said Glenn Agre, which was established by a group of former partners from Kasowitz Benson Torres LLP in February 2021, is an ideal firm to grow his practice as a civil litigator. "As a young but already well-established firm, Glenn Agre provides a...

