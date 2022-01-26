Courts Again OK Limits On NJ Migrant Info Sharing With Feds

By Grace Dixon (January 26, 2022, 6:30 PM EST) -- A New Jersey state appellate court upheld a directive from the state's former attorney general that restricted local law enforcement's ability to coordinate with federal immigration authorities, finding Wednesday that an exemption to the state's rule-making procedures permits the mandate. Cape May County and its sheriff's office had sought to undercut the Immigrant Trust Directive, claiming the directive should have faced the full review process for administrative rules because of the significant impact it was likely to have on undocumented immigrants and the public interest. But a three-judge panel disagreed, finding that the directive can bypass review via a loophole in...

