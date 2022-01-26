DC Circ. Backs FERC In Phillips 66 Pipeline Access Fight

By Humberto J. Rocha (January 26, 2022, 6:16 PM EST) -- The D.C. Circuit Court sided with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, finding that it had properly rejected a propane supplier's claims that Phillips 66 Co. was unlawfully denying the supplier access to its 688-mile Blue Line pipeline. In a judgment issued Tuesday, a three-judge panel denied NGL Supply Wholesale LLC's petition for review, ruling that the commission had correctly concluded it lacked jurisdiction over a particular pipeline segment where NGL alleged Phillips 66 was illegally declining common-carrier service. The three-judge panel wrote that "the location of the Conway interconnection site comes before the commencement of propane transportation activities over which the commission had...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS