Court Guts Farmer's Suit Over Biden Loan Relief Program

By Katryna Perera (January 26, 2022, 8:26 PM EST) -- A Tennessee federal judge on Wednesday cut most of a suit a white farmer filed over President Joe Biden's $5 billion loan relief program for minority farmers, finding that the plaintiff who alleged that the program discriminates against him had failed to show his claims are "fit" for judicial review. In his order, U.S. District Judge S. Thomas Anderson left only one of Tennessee farmer Robert Holman's claims intact as he agreed with the government that Holman also lacked standing and private right of action, and had failed to plead an actual or imminent injury. Holman first sued the U.S. Department...

