Dominion Says Carter Page Defamation Ruling No Help To Fox

By Jeff Montgomery (January 26, 2022, 5:25 PM EST) -- Dominion Voting Systems has urged Delaware's Supreme Court to reject a Fox News Network bid for a midcase appeal of a lower court's refusal to dismiss a $1.6 billion Dominion defamation suit, disputing Fox's reliance on the recent dismissal of another politically charged defamation case. Fox's attempted early appeal, which followed a Superior Court judge's dismissal rejection in December, cited as support the justices' Jan. 19 refusal to revive a dismissed defamation suit filed by former Donald Trump adviser Carter Page against Yahoo News and Huffington Post. In a letter filed on Friday, Fox argued that the justices' decision in the...

