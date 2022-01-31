Barnes & Thornburg Adds Product Liability Pro In Dallas

By Jessica Corso (January 31, 2022, 3:31 PM EST) -- A former Holland & Knight LLP litigator specializing in product liability and trade secrets cases has joined Barnes & Thornburg LLP as a partner in Dallas, the firm recently announced. Tim Hudson has joined Barnes & Thornburg's product liability and mass torts practice after more than 17 years as an attorney for Thompson & Knight LLP, which last year became Holland & Knight, according to his LinkedIn profile. Barnes & Thornburg announced his addition to the firm on Jan. 25. Hudson represents medical device manufacturers and pharmaceutical companies on product liability claims, according to his Barnes & Thornburg profile. He also...

