Tyson Asks 5th Circ. To Keep COVID-19 Death Suits Federal

By Katie Buehler (January 26, 2022, 6:45 PM EST) -- Tyson Foods Inc. has told the Fifth Circuit a pair of lawsuits accusing the company of wrongfully requiring employees to work without proper safety protocols at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic belong in federal court, because the company was following instructions from the federal government at the time. The meat packaging company is asking the federal appellate court to reverse two orders issued by Texas federal judges remanding the lawsuits back to state courts, arguing the cases involve federal questions that must be addressed by federal courts, according to a brief filed by the company Tuesday. Tyson has also invoked...

