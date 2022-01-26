Digital 9 Infrastructure Raises $128M Through Share Sale

By Andrew McIntyre (January 26, 2022, 5:18 PM EST) -- Digital 9 Infrastructure has raised £95.2 million ($128.4 million) through a sale of new shares, according to an announcement on Wednesday from the U.K. real estate investment trust. Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC said it sold 88,148,880 shares at 108 pence a share. With the latest offering, the company has now issued a total of 810,629,500 ordinary shares. The firm invests in data centers, towers, cell networks and fiber optic networks, including subsea cables. Triple Point Investment Management LLP is the company's investment manager. "The company continues to make significant progress in building a diversified portfolio of Digital Infrastructure assets with sustainability...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS