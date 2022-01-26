Marilyn Manson Says Ex-Assistant's Sex Assault Suit Barred

By Craig Clough (January 26, 2022, 5:49 PM EST) -- Marilyn Manson urged a Los Angeles judge on Wednesday to toss a suit from his former assistant accusing the rock star of sexual assault, battery and harassment in a lawsuit, saying the decade-old allegations are barred by statutes of limitations. During a hearing where the attorneys appeared remotely, Manson's attorney Gene F. Williams of Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani LLP told Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Michael L Stern that plaintiff Ashley Walters' complaint was filed years too late. Walters hasn't worked for Manson in a decade, and her claims that intimidating communications from him in 2019 and recently don't affect the...

