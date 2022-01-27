Breyer Leaves Legacy Of Extending Constitution To Migrants

By Mike LaSusa (January 27, 2022, 8:27 PM EST) -- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer, who announced his retirement after nearly three decades on the bench, leaves behind a legacy of influential legal opinions and dissents that sought to extend constitutional rights and protections to noncitizens. Justice Breyer, a member of the high court's liberal minority, penned several opinions on immigration law during his 27-year tenure that expounded on a range of paramount issues, including migrant detention conditions and the ability of courts to review administrative immigration decisions. PUB "There has been a narrative for a long time that somehow noncitizens are outside the purview of the Constitution," said Muzaffar Chishti,...

