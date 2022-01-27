4 Breyer Opinions Every Trial Lawyer Should Know

By Cara Salvatore (January 27, 2022, 7:59 PM EST) -- Retiring U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer was instrumental in reinforcing the constitutional rights of trial defendants during his tenure, including in an opinion criticizing a core element of jury selection that is now coming under closer scrutiny. Sitting on the high court since 1994, Justice Breyer has had opportunities to deliver the court's opinion in important cases for defendants, including a 2015 dissent criticizing the death penalty. Those opinions didn't always reflect conventional wisdom for the court's liberal wing, but they did evince deep thought about fairness of trials. Here, Law360 looks at four Breyer-authored opinions every trial lawyer should...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS