Boeing Takes New $402M Hit On Trouble-Plagued Tanker Jet

By Daniel Wilson (January 26, 2022, 4:54 PM EST) -- Boeing will take a $402 million hit on its trouble-plagued KC-46 Pegasus tanker program, amid supply chain disruptions and ongoing changes to the tanker jet's remote vision system demanded by the U.S. Department of Defense, it said Wednesday. The Boeing Co. announced the $402 million pretax charge in its financial results for the last quarter of 2021, contributing to a year-on-year quarterly drop in defense, space and security revenues from $6.8 billion to $5.9 billion compared to the last quarter of 2020, it said. The charge was "primarily driven by evolving customer requirements" for the KC-46's remote vision system, Boeing Chief Financial Officer...

