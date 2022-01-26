9th Circ. Affirms Ex-IRS Atty's Tax Evasion Conviction

By Theresa Schliep (January 26, 2022, 5:47 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit affirmed a former Internal Revenue Service attorney's tax evasion conviction Wednesday, finding a grand jury indictment was timely because the clock on the statute of limitations started when he committed his last evasive action, not his first. Craig P. Orrock's arguments that the grand jury filed its indictment outside the statute of limitations under Internal Revenue Code Section 6531(2) doesn't pass muster, the appeals court said in a published opinion. The six-year statute of limitations started running when Orrock filed a misleading partnership tax return in 2011, not when he filed an incorrect personal tax return in 2009,...

