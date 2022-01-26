9th Circ. Revives Suit Seeking Crime Insurance Coverage

By Hailey Konnath (January 26, 2022, 6:33 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit on Wednesday resurrected a Long Beach, California, property management company's fight over crime insurance coverage, finding that a lower court incorrectly ruled that a bamboozled employee who wired money to a fraudster, not the fraudulent email itself, caused its $200,000 loss. The Ninth Circuit said a lower court had improperly relied on "a distinguishable unpublished case" that involved theft of funds authorized for payment, whereas the present case does not. (iStock.com/ARMMY PICCA) The three-judge panel said that Hiscox Inc.'s commercial crime insurance policy contains two provisions that likely cover Ernst & Haas Management Co.'s claim: the computer fraud...

