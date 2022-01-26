Retailer Fights University Of Illinois' 'Anti-Competitive' TM Suit

By Craig Clough (January 26, 2022, 7:29 PM EST) -- Online apparel retailer Vintage Brand LLC urged a federal court in Illinois to toss a trademark infringement suit brought by the University of Illinois or to make the institution clarify its claims, arguing the company's products only use historical images that are in the public domain. Vintage Brand alleged in a Monday motion that the suit is "an anti-competitive attempt" by the university to claim nonexistent property rights and, among other things, fails to state a claim by not giving fair notice of what the allegations are. "The university brought this lawsuit to preclude Vintage Brand from selling items decorated with...

