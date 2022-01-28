Hub Hires: Brown Rudnick, Burns & Levinson, Bowditch Dewey

By Brian Dowling (January 28, 2022, 10:11 AM EST) -- January's cold didn't put a deep freeze on attorney hires in Massachusetts, as attorneys specializing in the cannabis industry, intellectual property and other practice areas landed at new positions. Here are some of 2022's notable hires and moves from across the Bay State. Pierce Atwood LLP Dan Wehner A patent attorney at Wolf Greenfield & Sacks PC has joined Pierce Atwood LLP's office in Boston, the firm announced. Dan Wehner, a graduate of Suffolk University Law School, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the University of Iowa, joins the firm as a partner. Wehner helps clients seeking new patents as well...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS