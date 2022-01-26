Wash. AG's Antitrust Probe Ends 'Sold By Amazon' Program

By Bonnie Eslinger (January 26, 2022, 8:10 PM EST) -- Washington state's attorney general announced Wednesday that an investigation by his office shut down an Amazon program that allegedly violated antitrust laws by setting minimum prices for certain third-party products sold on the retailer's platform. The "Sold by Amazon" program unreasonably restrained competition so the online retailer could maximize its own profits, according to Attorney General Bob Ferguson's office. "This conduct constituted unlawful price-fixing," the announcement said. According to the lawsuit and consent decree filed Wednesday in King County Superior Court, after the attorney general's office handed Amazon.com Inc. the results of their investigation, the online retail giant agreed to a...

