Outdoor Guide Cos. Ask 10th Circ. To Rethink DOL Wage Rule

By Joyce Hanson (January 27, 2022, 6:55 PM EST) -- Outdoor guide companies have appealed to the Tenth Circuit a ruling denying their bid for a preliminary injunction against a U.S. Department of Labor rule raising the guiding industry's minimum wage to $15 per hour, saying the rule goes against how the industry operates. Two groups representing outdoor guides say the Biden administration's minimum wage hike for federal workers will significantly raise the cost of guided hikes and tours on federal lands. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) Duke Bradford, owner of Arkansas Valley Adventure LLC, which does business as AVA Rafting and Zipline, along with nonprofit trade group Colorado River Outfitters Association, urged...

