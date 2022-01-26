Intel Must Face Trimmed Microprocessor Security Flaw Suit

By Hailey Konnath (January 26, 2022, 10:33 PM EST) -- An Oregon federal judge on Wednesday trimmed but refused to fully throw out a proposed class action accusing Intel Corp. of knowingly peddling defective microprocessors, ruling that consumers have adequately pled that Intel delayed disclosure of the purported defects after they were discovered in 2017. U.S. District Judge Michael H. Simon agreed to toss all claims stemming from Intel's conduct before September 2017. That month marked 90 days after Intel learned about one of the defects, he said. "Failure to disclose a defect of which Intel was not aware is not unfair conduct," the judge noted in throwing out the claims...

