IRS Agents Can't Escape Meatpackers' Immigration Raid Suit

By Craig Clough (January 26, 2022, 9:12 PM EST) -- A Tennessee federal judge denied dismissal motions Wednesday from some Internal Revenue Service agents in a suit over an immigration raid on a meatpacking plant, ruling that the claims are not time-barred because the agency worked to hide the agents' identities and prevented the plaintiffs from naming them within the initial one-year time frame. U.S. District Judge Travis R. McDonough denied motions to dismiss from two different groups of agents allegedly involved in planning or enacting the 2018 raid and said under both Tennessee and federal law, the one-year statute of limitations did not begin until February 2021 when the agents'...

