Nike GC Hilary Krane To Retire; CCO Tapped To Replace Her

By Bonnie Eslinger (January 26, 2022, 9:31 PM EST) -- Nike Inc. announced Wednesday it will appoint Ann Miller, a Nike veteran with more than two decades of legal experience, to take over from longtime general counsel and chief administration officer Hilary Krane, who will retire in 2022. Miller will become executive vice president and general counsel, the sports giant said. She is presently vice president, corporate secretary and chief ethics compliance officer, according to information on the company's website. "For more than 14 years, Ann has been a proven Nike leader who has made significant contributions to the company that helped extend our position as the world's leading sports brand,"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS