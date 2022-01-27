Ill. Court Weighs Rehearing $2.8M Dispute Involving DLA Piper

By Lauraann Wood (January 27, 2022, 10:13 PM EST) -- In a rare step Wednesday, the Illinois Appellate Court heard oral argument as it considers rehearing an appeal challenging DLA Piper and others' summary judgment win in a $2.8 million estate dispute over five trusts' alleged mismanagement. A three-judge appellate panel had initially skipped oral argument before saying a trial court had incorrectly found that several trust beneficiaries' claims against DLA Piper, former DLA Piper attorney Ruth Pivar and former trustee Robert Wilneff are barred by Illinois' statute of repose. But the panel brought the parties together for remote argument Wednesday to further probe the defendants' request that it rehear...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS