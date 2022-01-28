Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Analysis

Gitmo Cases Loom Large In Breyer's National Security Legacy

By Daniel Wilson (January 28, 2022, 9:06 PM EST) -- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer's apparent evolving views on imprisonment at Guantanamo Bay are likely to be his prominent legacy on military and national security issues as his retirement approaches.

Justice Breyer, who has served on the Supreme Court's bench for nearly three decades since 1994 after more than a decade as an appellate judge, formally announced his plans on Thursday to retire at the end of the high court's current term, usually slated for the end of June or early July.

In cases involving national security issues during his time on the high court, Justice Breyer has often been...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!