EPA Asks Court To OK $1.8M CERCLA Deal For Past Navy Site

By Morgan Conley (January 27, 2022, 2:50 PM EST) -- The U.S. government asked a North Carolina federal court to sign off on a deal for the Defense Department to put $1.2 million toward cleaning up the site of an old Navy base while ViacomCBS and two other companies agreed to pay over half a million dollars for pollution tied to cabinet manufacturing. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency asked the court to sign off on the partial settlement agreement Wednesday now that the window for the public to weigh in on the arrangement has closed without any comments being received. ViacomCBS, Armstrong and TCOM LP agreed to jointly contribute $590,146.23 into...

