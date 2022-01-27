Chicken Of The Sea Buyers Win OK Of $40M Price-Fix Deals

By Madeline Lyskawa (January 27, 2022, 7:35 PM EST) -- A California federal judge has signed off on three deals totaling $39.5 million resolving buyers' claims that Chicken of the Sea International schemed with other seafood producers to jack up the price of canned tuna, bringing an end to years of antitrust litigation against the tuna giant. In three orders issued Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Dana M. Sabraw granted preliminary approval to the amended deals, which were initially reached earlier last year, after demanding that the parties tweak the terms of the settlements. "Particularly in light of the late stage of the litigation, class counsel have more than sufficient information to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS