5 Breyer Opinions For Financial Services Attys To Know

By Jon Hill and Dean Seal (January 27, 2022, 8:22 PM EST) -- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer's views on issues like securities fraud liability, antitrust enforcement and federal preemption have left their mark on the financial services legal landscape. Here, Law360 looks at some of his key opinions in the field as the longtime liberal justice heads for the exit. At a White House event on Thursday, Justice Breyer formally announced his plans to retire at the end of the Supreme Court's current term. Although considered a member of the high court's liberal wing, he also developed a reputation for pragmatism and compromise during his nearly three-decade tenure. Below are five of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS