Fireblocks Says $550M Fundraise Yielded Record Valuation

By Elise Hansen (January 27, 2022, 7:42 PM EST) -- Fireblocks said Thursday it raised a whopping $550 million in a Series E funding round valuing the company at $8 billion, which it touted as the highest valuation for a digital-asset infrastructure business. New York-headquartered Fireblocks said the funds will go toward expanding its custody services for financial institutions and investments in blockchain-powered payment technologies, among others. Fireblocks touts a range of digital-asset services for enterprise customers, such as providing infrastructure for transferring, storing and issuing cryptocurrencies. Its platform supports more than 20 blockchains and 1,000 cryptocurrencies, according to its website. Earlier this month, Fireblocks announced it had officially launched support...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS