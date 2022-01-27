Top UK Court Passes On $1.4B 1MDB Scandal Deal Review

By Christopher Crosby (January 27, 2022, 4:51 PM GMT) -- Malaysia's government can proceed with efforts to upend a $1.4 billion settlement with a United Arab Emirates investment fund in connection with the 1MDB scandal after the U.K. Supreme Court announced on Thursday that it would not hear the case. The Supreme Court in London will not revisit a decision by the Court of Appeal to allow Malaysia's finance ministry and the 1MDB fund to restart legal proceedings. (iStock) Britain's highest court will not revisit a decision by the Court of Appeal to allow Malaysia's finance ministry and the country's sovereign wealth fund to restart legal proceedings to challenge a settlement...

