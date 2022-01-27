Ga. Judge Wants Ethics Probe Into Pre-Judicial Conduct Axed

By Jack Rodgers (January 27, 2022, 3:52 PM EST) -- A suspended Georgia judge and former state lawmaker has urged the Georgia Supreme Court to find that a commission looking to discipline him over alleged misuse of client funds and violations of campaign finance rules lacked jurisdiction to examine conduct preceding his judicial appointment. Judge Christian A. Coomer claimed in a filing on Tuesday that the Georgia Judicial Qualification Commission, which suspended the judge last January after slapping him with more than two dozen ethics charges, had usurped the court's authority to police attorney conduct. He argued that JQC, as well as a separate ethics panel charged with investigating potential campaign...

